Brieske will be shut down for the rest of the 2025 season due to a right elbow injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Brieske has been on Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list since July 14. The severity of his elbow injury is enough for him to miss the rest of the season, though he'll be shut down for at least four-to-six weeks and doesn't appear to be in immediate danger of missing the start of spring training, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. Brieske appeared in 22 major-league games in 2025 and finished with a 6.55 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 16:12 K:BB across 22 innings.