Tigers' Beau Brieske: Injured during workout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brieske has a left groin strain and will open the season on the injured list, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
He slipped while working on his delivery in a routine workout recently, which is why he was scratched from his scheduled appearance Monday. Brieske will miss at least the first couple weeks of the regular season.
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