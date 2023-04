Brieske (arm) completed a live BP session at the Tigers' spring training facility in Lakeland on Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Brieske is scheduled to throw another live session later in the week. The right-hander was diagnosed with right ulnar nerve entrapment and underwent a hydro dissection procedure to treat the issue in his right arm. There's no timetable for when Brieske will be able to return to the mound at this point.