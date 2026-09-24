Malgeri went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two total RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Nationals.

Malgeri provided all of Detroit's offense as he wrapped up a strong series against Washington. Across the three games, the rookie outfielder went 5-for-12 with two home runs and five RBI. Before this series, Malgeri had a total of three long balls and 15 RBI through 54 contests. It's a brief flash of upside for the 26-year-old, who will likely compete for a bench role with the Tigers out of spring training next year.