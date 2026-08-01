Tigers' Ben Malgeri: Hits first MLB home run

Malgeri went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 13-1 win over the Athletics.

Malgeri waited until the ninth inning to hit his first career home run, going deep with a runner on and no outs. The 26-year-old has served as outfield depth since making his MLB debut back on June 23, though he's performed well when given an opportunity, slashing .282/.383/.410 in 39 at-bats across 20 games. If the 52-58 Tigers fade from contention down the stretch, Malgeri could get a longer look to make his case for an expanded role next season.