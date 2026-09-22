Malgeri went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in Monday's 9-2 win over the Nationals.

Malgeri recorded both his fourth home run and fourth double of the season in the easy win. The rookie outfielder has been more known for his speed in the early stages of his MLB career, as he's swiped five bases in five attempts through 55 games. Malgeri could profile as an Opening Day fourth outfielder in 2027 due to his decent wheels and ability to provide a little offense when called on, though his fantasy outlook will remain limited unless he seizes a regular starting role.