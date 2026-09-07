Malgeri is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Malgeri will retreat to the bench after he started in each of the Tigers' last four games -- three against left-handers, one against a righty -- while going 4-for-14 with a double, two walks, a stolen base, three RBI and one run. The 26-year-old has maintained a respectable .732 OPS over his first 108 plate appearances in the big leagues, but he appears unlikely to break out of his short-side platoon role in the outfield anytime soon.