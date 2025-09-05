Hurter (back) could start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo this weekend, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hurter was sent down to Triple-A on Aug. 17 and was placed on the injured list with back soreness without making an appearance for Toledo. The 26-year-old has posted a 2.45 ERA in 58.2 innings with the Tigers this season, and once healthy, he's expected to rejoin the big-league bullpen for the tail end of the regular season.