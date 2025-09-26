Hurter (4-3) worked around a hit to toss 1.1 scoreless innings of relief and earn the win Thursday against the Guardians. He struck out two.

Detroit starter Troy Melton only covered 3.2 innings before Hurter came on and worked through the fifth in a critical game that saw the Tigers tie the Guardians atop the AL Central. The lefty logged his 12th game without allowing an earned run in his last 13 appearances, and he now has a sparkling 2.47 ERA for the season. Hurter has also struck out 66 batters in 62 innings this year, making him one of the top weapons in Detroit's bullpen for the second straight season.