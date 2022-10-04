Garcia (2-0) earned the win over the Mariners on Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 6.2 innings.

Garcia was called up earlier in the day to make his first major-league start since Aug. 15. He allowed a run in the first frame but bounced back by keeping Seattle off the scoreboard over the next three innings. The right-hander yielded another run in the fifth and departed with two outs in the seventh, after which one more run was posted to his final line. Garcia finished with a season-best six punchouts and his second quality start of the campaign. This was his first season working as a starter in the majors, and he finished with a respectable 3.54 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB over 20.1 innings.