The Astros released Garcia on June 26.

Garcia made four starts in the big leagues for Detroit in 2022, but after landing in Houston on February on a minor-league deal, he never pitched well enough at Triple-A Sugar Land to earn a look with the Astros. Over his 49 innings in the Pacific Coast League, Garcia pitched to a 6.98 ERA, 2.14 WHIP and 39:45 K:BB.