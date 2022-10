Garcia will be called up from Triple-A Toledo to start Monday against the Mariners, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Garcia was last in the majors in mid-August and delivered a quality start against Cleveland, and he'll rejoin the big-league rotation once more during the final week of the season. The 27-year-old has a 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB in 13.2 frames across his three starts for Detroit this year.