Garcia (1-0) struck out five and allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks to come away with the victory Monday in the Tigers' 7-5 win over the Guardians in the second game of a doubleheader.

Called up from Triple-A Toledo in advance of the twin bill to make his third start of the season, Garcia delivered his best outing to date. After issuing six free passes over four scoreless innings his last time out against the Rays on Aug. 5, Garcia was far more efficient Monday while throwing 61 of his 88 pitches for strikes. The only blemishes on his line came in the fourth inning, when Andres Gimenez and Luke Maile took him deep for a two-run and a solo home run, respectively. Garcia is likely to be optioned back to Toledo on Tuesday, but he should be one of the Tigers' top options for a call-up the next time the team needs a spot starter.