Maybin (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Maybin appeared in just six games this season before being sidelined with a strained right quadriceps. He'd started five of the team's first seven games prior to the injury and should return to a similar role now that he's healthy. Travis Demeritte was optioned to clear a spot for him on the roster.
