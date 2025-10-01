Mize took a no-decision in Wednesday's game versus the Guardians, allowing one run on one hit and two walks over three-plus innings.

The only hit and run Mize surrendered came courtesy of George Valera, who cranked a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Mize struck out just one batter, though, and had thrown 62 pitches when he was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fourth inning. The right-hander should get another start if the Tigers advance to the ALDS, but manager A.J. Hinch would likely have a quick hook again.