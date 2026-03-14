Mize allowed six runs on six hits and four walks across three innings in Friday's Grapefruit League contest against the Pirates. He struck out two.

This was easily Mize's worst start of the spring slate, as he came into the contest having allowed three total earned runs across 8.1 Grapefruit League innings. The righty should be locked into a regular season rotation spot, though the Tigers did bolster their arms in the offseason with the additions of Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, so Mize may be knocked down the pecking order a bit. He stayed mostly healthy last year and posted a 3.87 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 139 strikeouts across 149 regular-season innings.