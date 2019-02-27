Tigers' Chris Smith: Meets with Dr. Andrews
Smith (elbow) met with Dr. James Andrews on Monday and is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery this week, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The Tigers will likely confirm that Smith underwent the elbow operation within a few days, but Tommy John surgery was always the likely outcome after he ruptured his UCL last week. The 30-year-old is in line to miss the entire 2019 season and could be sidelined for a large portion of 2020 as well.
