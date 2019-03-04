Smith (elbow) was released by the Tigers on Monday.

It's been quite a rough stretch for the 30-year-old, who ruptured his UCL in late February. He'll spend the entire 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery and now will have to manage that recovery without the support of a team. With a typical recovery timeline, he'd be able to return at some point in 2020, though a player of his age with just five big-league innings under his belt is unlikely to excite teams, even without the injury concerns.

