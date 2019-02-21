Tigers' Chris Smith: Ruptures UCL in live BP session
Tests revealed that Smith suffered a torn UCL during his live batting practice session Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Smith was a long shot to break camp with the Tigers as things stood before, but now it seems like he's in danger of missing the entire 2019 season, if not more. No official word has come out from the Tigers, though this is the kind of injury that frequently needs Tommy John surgery to fix. More information will likely come out in the coming days as Smith and the team determine his next steps.
More News
-
Tigers' Chris Smith: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Tigers' Chris Smith: Inks minor-league deal•
-
Nationals' Chris Smith: Reassigned to minors camp•
-
Nationals' Chris Smith: Signs minor-league deal with Nationals•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Cast off 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Does a new team matter?
Does the lineup around a player really matter for Fantasy? We dive into the numbers
-
Why Adalberto Mondesi is must-have
Adalberto Mondesi is shaping up to be one of the most controversial players of 2019, but Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects, shortstop
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
15-team Rotisserie mock draft
The 15-team format is becoming more common in high-stakes games like NFBC. so Scott White and...
-
Machado imperfect Fantasy fit as Padre
Manny Machado finally gets his huge contract, and it might prove to be a big win for the Padres...