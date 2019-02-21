Tests revealed that Smith suffered a torn UCL during his live batting practice session Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Smith was a long shot to break camp with the Tigers as things stood before, but now it seems like he's in danger of missing the entire 2019 season, if not more. No official word has come out from the Tigers, though this is the kind of injury that frequently needs Tommy John surgery to fix. More information will likely come out in the coming days as Smith and the team determine his next steps.

