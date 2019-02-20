Tigers' Chris Smith: Suffers shoulder injury
Smith had his shoulder checked out Wednesday after feeling something during a live batting practice session, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The nature and severity of the issue are not yet clear. The 30-year-old is a long shot at best to break camp with the Tigers, with just four big-league games under his belt. Any time lost to injury this spring would only serve to decrease his already slim chances.
More News
-
Tigers' Chris Smith: Inks minor-league deal•
-
Nationals' Chris Smith: Reassigned to minors camp•
-
Nationals' Chris Smith: Signs minor-league deal with Nationals•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Chris Smith: Packing for imminent return to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why Adalberto Mondesi is must-have
Adalberto Mondesi is shaping up to be one of the most controversial players of 2019, but Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects, shortstop
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
15-team Rotisserie mock draft
The 15-team format is becoming more common in high-stakes games like NFBC. so Scott White and...
-
Machado imperfect Fantasy fit as Padre
Manny Machado finally gets his huge contract, and it might prove to be a big win for the Padres...
-
Roto: Finding runs
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Roto: Attacking steals
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...