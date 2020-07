Agrazal is an option to begin the season as the Tigers' fifth starter, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athleticreports.

Stavenhagen notes that the Tigers could turn that spot in the rotation into a bullpen day of sorts, so even if Agrazal does get the start, he's unlikely to pitch particularly deep into the contest. Daniel Norris (not injury related) should reclaim a rotation spot soon enough, which would push Agrazal into a bullpen role.