Law agreed Saturday with the Tigers on a minor-league contract, Jared Purcell of MLive.com reports.
Law spent the 2021 campaign in the Twins organization, appearing in nine games at the big-league level before finishing the season at Triple-A St. Paul when he was outrighted off the 40-man roster in September. He then elected free agency in the offseason, missing all of spring training before signing with Detroit. Law will stick around at the Tigers' extended spring training facility in Florida to complete his buildup program before likely joining the team's Triple-A affiliate in Toledo later this month. The 31-year-old right-hander has covered 181.1 innings over parts of five seasons in the majors, accruing a 4.22 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.