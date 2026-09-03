Anderson took a no-decision against the Twins on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander continues to give the Tigers serviceable work since joining the rotation following the Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize trades. Anderson has tallied at least four punchouts in six consecutive starts, giving up three runs or fewer each time out. He also threw a season-high 90 pitches Wednesday, suggesting he's ready to handle a full starter's workload going forward. Anderson is set to bring a season 3.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 101:37 K:BB over 91.2 innings into a home rematch with Minnesota.