Anderson (5-6) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four across five scoreless innings.

Tuesday was the first time this season that Anderson kept his opponent off the board while completing five innings. He was able to get out of a bases-loaded situation unscathed in the third frame, finishing his outing with seven whiffs and six groundouts on 88 pitches (58 strikes). It was Anderson's first win since July 23 and first victory since joining the rotation in early August. His start in Toronto might be his last of the regular season, but that largely depends on whether the Tigers activate Jack Flaherty (forearm) from the 15-day injured list during the final days of the regular season.