Anderson (4-6) took the loss Tuesday as the Tigers were downed 3-2 by the Twins, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Detroit took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on a Kevin McGonigle homer, but Anderson gave it right back in the top of the sixth by serving up a two-run shot to Kody Clemens on his final pitch of the night. Anderson has lasted at least five innings in four of his last five outings, posting a 3.51 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 23:13 K:BB in 25.2 innings over that stretch, but he remains the most likely candidate to lose his rotation spot if Jack Flaherty (forearm) is cleared to return before the end of the year. Anderson lines up to make his next start on the road early next week in Toronto.