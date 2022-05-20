site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Drew Carlton: Contract selected
RotoWire Staff
May 20, 2022
1:49 pm ET
Carlton's contract was selected by the Tigers on Friday.
Carlton made four relief appearances for the Tigers last season, giving up two runs in 3.2 innings while striking out one batter and walking four. In 15 innings for Triple-A Toledo this season, he owns a 3.60 ERA and a 30.2 percent strikeout rate.
