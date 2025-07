Triple-A Toledo placed Smith on its 7-day injured list Thursday due to an unspecified injury.

After being optioned to Toledo on July 2, Smith made just one appearance for the Triple-A club before landing on the IL. The 25-year-old right-hander maintains a 2.70 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB in 26.2 innings between Toledo and Double-A Erie this season.