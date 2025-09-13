Smith (shoulder) struck out two and allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk over one inning Wednesday in a relief appearance for Triple-A Toledo after being activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Smith had been on the shelf at Toledo since the All-Star break due to a right shoulder strain before rejoining the Triple-A bullpen upon completing a six-appearance rehab assignment between the Florida State and Midwest Leagues. The 25-year-old righty possesses a spot on the Tigers' 40-man roster and could be a candidate for a promotion in the final two weeks of the season if Detroit has a need for another bullpen arm.