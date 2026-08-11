Giants' Dylan Smith: Takes blown save

Smith allowed a run on one hit and one walk over one inning to take a blown save in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Astros.

Smith was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth inning and couldn't get the job done. The right-hander has received first dibs on closing duties after the Giants' trade-deadline sell-off, but he's converted just one of two chances, and he's allowed three runs over 5.1 innings in August. Overall, he has a 3.09 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB through 23.1 innings while adding two saves, six holds and two blown saves.