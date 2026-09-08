Smith allowed one run on four hits and a walk over 1.2 innings, taking a blown save in Monday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Cardinals. He didn't record a strikeout.

Smith entered the contest in the eighth inning, but he was unable to slam the door after staying on for the ninth. Since logging a save Aug. 7 versus the Tigers, Smith has allowed seven runs (five earned) with a 17:6 K:BB over 13 innings, converting three of six save chances in that span. Overall, he has a 3.24 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB through 33.1 innings, adding four saves, seven holds and four blown saves.