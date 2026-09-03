Smith earned the save in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Pirates, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out two batters in the 10th inning.

The Giants scored two runs in the 10th inning to grab a 5-3 lead, and Smith was called upon to protect that lead in the bottom of the frame. The Pirates' ghost runner came home to score on an RBI single from Nick Gonzales, but Smith responded by striking out each of the next two batters before getting Rafael Flores to line out to center field. It was Smith's fourth save of the season (and third since Aug. 1), and the 26-year-old right-hander has a 3.13 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 31.2 innings.