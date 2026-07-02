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Giants' Dylan Smith: Earns hold Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Smith picked up a hold in Wednesday's 6-4 win over Arizona, allowing one hit while striking out one in one inning.

After giving up a run in each of his previous two outings, Smith threw nine of his 13 pitches for strikes Wednesday and helped slow the Diamondbacks after they opened the eighth inning with four straight hits off Ryan Walker. Smith picked up his second hold of the season, with both coming in his last two appearances. The right-hander now owns a 1.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB across 9.2 innings in 11 games this season.

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