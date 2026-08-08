Giants' Dylan Smith: Snags second save

Smith walked one and struck out none in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-2 win over the Tigers.

This was the Giants' first save chance since the trade deadline, so it's notable Smith got the call to close and answered it with a decent performance. The right-hander took a loss in two of his first three appearances in August, and he's allowed two runs with a 2:3 K:BB over 3.1 innings this month. On the year, he's posted a 2.95 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB across 21.1 innings while adding two saves and six holds. Smith is the only reliever currently on the Giants' roster with multiple saves, so he may be the slight favorite to lead a closing committee for now. That said, the 49-67 Giants are not a team to target for saves in general.