Giants' Dylan Smith: Tagged with loss in relief

Smith (0-4) was tagged with the loss in relief Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Smith was tagged with his fourth loss of the season after allowing the game-winning hit to Ezequiel Duran in the bottom of the ninth. Despite this outcome, Smith has been pitching reasonably well since the All-Star break. In nine outings and 7.2 innings since the intermission, Smith owns a 2.35 ERA and 12.9 K/9, though his 1.57 WHIP and 5.9 BB/9 in that span are worrisome.