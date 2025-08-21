Smith (shoulder) is a candidate to get called up to the majors late in the season if he's healthy enough, Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com report.

Smith has been on the shelf at Triple-A Toledo since July 6 with a shoulder strain, though there is some optimism that he'll be able to return in September, which could make him a candidate to help the Tigers out of the bullpen if a need arises. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old righty had posted a 1.38 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 13 innings across two stints with Detroit before being sent back to the minors in early July.