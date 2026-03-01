The Tigers optioned Smith to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Smith will still join the Tigers' big-league group for its two-game exhibition in the Dominican Republic during the upcoming week, but he'll report to minor-league camp upon returning to Florida. The 25-year-old righty allowed just two earned runs on six hits and five walks over 13 innings in his seven appearances out of the Detroit bullpen in 2025, but he'll likely need to pitch well at Toledo in the early stages of the upcoming season before earning another look in the big leagues.