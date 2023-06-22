Haase went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Royals.

Haase came in batting just .154 in June with only one multi-hit game this month, so the production was somewhat unexpected. The 30-year-old remains in a timeshare behind the plate with Jake Rogers, which limits the fantasy ceiling of both players. Haase did pop 14 home runs last season and 22 long balls in 2021, however, so the Tigers will likely continue to give him plenty of at-bats as he tries to get going.