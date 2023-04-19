Haase went 4-for-4 with a run scored in a 4-3 win over the Guardians during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

All four hits were singles, but Haase won't complain after entering the contest with just seven hits in 36 at-bats this season. He upped his average from .194 to .275 with the big performance, then got a well-deserved rest in the nightcap. Jake Rogers has flashed some power in the early going, though Haase should remain the primary catcher in Detroit, and he can also play some in the outfield.