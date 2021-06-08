Tigers manager A.J. Hinch suggested during his appearance Tuesday on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Haase would be in store for an expanded role. "I'm going to give him as much playing time as I can," Hinch said of Haase.

Injuries to Wilson Ramos (spine) and Grayson Greiner (hamstring) facilitated Haase's call-up from Triple-A Toledo on May 12, and the 28-year-old catcher has been a revelation since arriving in Detroit. Through 74 plate appearances, Haase is hitting .265 with seven home runs, three doubles and one triple. A 33.8 percent strikeout rate will make it tough for him to maintain a high batting average, but Haase's power is legitimate and should be enough for him to get steady reps. Haase has thus far split time at catcher with Jake Rogers, who is regarded as the superior defender of the two. Even if the Tigers grow dissatisfied with Haase's work behind the plate, he'll have alternative paths to playing time thanks to his ability to play left field and first base.