Haase went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI triple and a run scored in Saturday's victory over Toronto.

Haase had arguably his best game of the season Saturday against the Jays, sending Javier Baez home on a triple and later scoring on a Victor Reyes single. It's been a disappointing season for the catcher, but he now has at least one hit in three of five June games and has raised his batting average to .186.