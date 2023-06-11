Haase is starting at catcher and batting sixth in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Haase sat out the first two games of the series in favor of Jake Rogers but will return to the lineup Sunday. Neither player has been a consistent offensive performer, as Haase has just a .566 OPS, while Rogers is a bit better at .692 though he's batting only .167. Haase may be unable to separate himself from Rogers any time soon behind the plate, though he can also pick up some starts in the outfield, which gives a slight boost to his overall outlook.