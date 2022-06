Haase, who went 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday's loss to the Rangers, is slashing .273/.304/.455 through eight games this month.

Considering Haase is slashing just .191/.248/.309 for the season, his June performance has been a breath of fresh air. He's still in a bit of a reserve role, with Tucker Barnhart serving as Detroit's top catcher, so Haase's fantasy value will be limited unless his playing time increases.