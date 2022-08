Haase went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three total RBI in an 11-2 win against Texas on Saturday.

Haase crushed a 428-foot homer to left field in the ninth inning to add to an already substantial Detroit lead. The slugger had gone 24 games since his last long ball, and he hit a paltry .185 while striking out 40 percent of the time during the drought. Haase slugged 22 homers over 98 games last season but is well below that pace with nine home runs through 85 contests in 2022.