Castro isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Texas.
Castro went 0-for-11 with two strikeouts over the last three games and will get a rare day off Saturday. Kody Clemens will take over at the hot corner and bat ninth.
More News
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Registers three more hits Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Records three hits Monday•
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Gets nod at third base•
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Might see more time at third•
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Starting at first•
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Leads offense Wednesday•