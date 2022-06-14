Castro went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Monday's loss to the White Sox.

All three hits were singles but fantasy managers won't complain about the effort. Castro, who batted second, and leadoff man Willi Castro combined for five hits, three runs scored and three RBI. Harold Castro doesn't always have a regular spot on the diamond, though he's been effective offensively no matter where he plays, and he should continue to see time at third base in the short term with Jeimer Candelario (shoulder) out.