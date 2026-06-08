Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Allows three runs in no-decision

Flaherty allowed three runs on six hits across five innings and did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Mariners. He walked one and struck out seven.

Flaherty earned his first win of the season his last time out but was unable to fully carry that momentum into his next start. The righty has now allowed three earned runs or more in five of his last six appearances, and he's sitting with an underwhelming 5.31 ERA overall. Flaherty at least had the strikeout stuff working Sunday, which pushed him up to 77 this year across 62.2 innings. That's the upside that makes Flaherty intriguing for fantasy managers, though he's yet to put everything together this year. He's penciled in to face the Guardians on the road Saturday the next time he takes the mound.