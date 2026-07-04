Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Blanks Texas for second win

Flaherty (2-8) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-0 victory over the Rangers, scattering three hits over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Texas didn't even get a runner into scoring position against Flaherty until a Josh Jung double in the sixth inning, which proved to be the last batter the right-hander would face. Flaherty held a 5.81 ERA at the end of May, but since then he's turned things around with a 1.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB in 23.2 innings over five starts, a stretch that was interrupted by a two-week stint on the IL due to an ankle injury. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Phillies.