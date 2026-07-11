Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Cruises to another win

Flaherty (3-8) allowed two runs on two hits across six innings of work to earn the win in Friday's 10-2 victory over the Phillies. He walked three and struck out six.

Facing a tough Philadelphia lineup, Flaherty managed to pick up his second straight win with the Tigers backing him with plenty of offense. The righty is on a good run across his last three starts, as he's allowed just the two earned runs in 16.2 innings while striking out 20. Flaherty has consistently done a good job of missing bats, but his overall results don't always match up. The veteran starter carries plenty of momentum into the All-Star break, and he'll look to keep things rolling in the second half.