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Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Effective in rehab start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Flaherty (ankle) tossed 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven batters in Tuesday's rehab start with Double-A Erie, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Flaherty was making the first start of his minor-league rehab assignment, and he was able to throw 83 total pitches, 58 of which were strikes. The right-hander is working his way back from a left ankle injury, and it's possible that he'll be able to return to the major-league roster when first eligible June 28.

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