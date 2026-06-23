Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Effective in rehab start

Flaherty (ankle) tossed 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven batters in Tuesday's rehab start with Double-A Erie, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Flaherty was making the first start of his minor-league rehab assignment, and he was able to throw 83 total pitches, 58 of which were strikes. The right-hander is working his way back from a left ankle injury, and it's possible that he'll be able to return to the major-league roster when first eligible June 28.