Flaherty (8-13) tossed five scoreless innings to earn the win in Wednesday's 11-1 victory over the Yankees. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out seven.

Flaherty has been up and down recently, and Wednesday's sharp outing continued the trend. In his last four starts, he's alternated clunkers (eight runs allowed in five innings and four runs allowed in 4.1 innings) with good outings (one run allowed in 5.2 innings and no runs allowed in five innings). Overall, Flaherty is sitting with a 4.69 ERA across 151.2 innings this season, which is a sharp jump from the 3.17 ERA he posted in 162 regular-season innings last year while playing for both the Dodgers and Tigers. He is at least continuing to miss bats at a high rate with a 10.6 K/9 in 2025, down slightly from 10.8 in 2024. The veteran righty will look to string together some good starts, starting with his next scheduled trip to the mound Tuesday against Cleveland.